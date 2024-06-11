Hisense India appoints Pankaj Rana as CEO to accelerate growth

New Delhi: Hisense India, a leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, has appointed Pankaj Rana as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over two decades of experience in Sales & Marketing, Business Development, and General Management, Rana is a seasoned industry veteran poised to lead Hisense India into its next phase of growth. Prior to joining Hisense India, Rana held pivotal roles in shaping the mobile phones and television business across India, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa with industry giants like LG, Panasonic, Benq, and Reliance Retail. His significant contributions to profitability and market share in these roles highlight his expertise and strategic vision. As CEO of Hisense India, Rana will spearhead the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on expanding the customer base, strengthening brand presence, and driving overall business growth. Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India said, “I am thrilled to join Hisense, a company known for its rich heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence. I am excited to work closely with the talented team at Hisense India to drive innovation, foster growth, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.”