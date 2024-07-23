Himachal CM generates over 28,000 jobs in 18 months through proactive initiatives

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of Himachal Pradesh has created thousands of jobs for the people of the state despite financial challenges. According to official data, over 28,000 employment opportunities have been generated in the past 18 months under his dynamic leadership.

While addressing the media in Shimla recently, CM Sukhu shared that even with severe budget constraints and difficulties, his government focused on prioritizing employment. In comparison, the previous BJP administration could only provide around 20,000 jobs during their full five-year term, as per records.

The Chief Minister further informed that many of the recent job appointments were facing legal issues which have now been resolved. The selected candidates will soon receive their offer letters to officially join their new roles.

It has been an uphill task for the state authorities to improve the financial situation. However, sources reveal that budget allocation has increased by 20% since the current government took over the reins. Unfortunately, heavy rains last year and election work over the past few months delayed several development works.

CM Sukhu has been striving hard to make Himachal self-reliant by 2027 through prudent financial management. He urged the opposition BJP to cooperate constructively instead of negatively criticizing the efforts. The people of the state have clearly endorsed the ruling party by making it victorious in 6 out of the 9 recent assembly bye-polls.

Going forward, the administration aims to cut non-essential costs while ensuring smooth implementation of welfare schemes. The CM expressed hope that a special central grant would help accelerate progress. Overall, the dynamic initiatives have boosted hope and revived the job landscape for the talented youth of Himachal Pradesh.