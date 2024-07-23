Former Haryana CM Hooda addresses key political issues, remains committed to leading state Congress

On our show #DecodeHaryana, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda engaged in an insightful conversation about the current political scenario in the state. Hooda, who has spent decades in politics and even served as the state's CM for two terms, continues to be actively involved as the leader of opposition.

When asked about the recent raids conducted by enforcement agencies on Congress MLAs, Hooda stressed that such actions seem politically motivated, given their timing ahead of elections. However, he expressed faith in the judiciary and said the party will respond to any injustice at the appropriate time. On factions within the state Congress, Hooda downplayed speculations of differences and said the party is united in its vision.

In his assessment of the current BJP-JJP government, Hooda was extremely critical of their performance over the past decade. He highlighted various issues around employment, inflation, law and order, and claimed people are disappointed. According to Hooda, the Congress' ongoing ‘Haryana Mange Hisab' campaign is receiving an enthusiastic response from all sections of society.

Throughout the discussion, Hooda remained confident about the Congress' prospects in the upcoming assembly elections. He argued the Lok Sabha results, where the party increased its tally from zero to five seats, already indicate a rising pro-Congress sentiment. Overall, the engaging interview offered important insights on Haryana politics from one of its most influential leaders.