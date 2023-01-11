Higher Reaches Of Kashmir, Gulmarg, Sonamarg Receives Fresh Snowfall, Plains Lash By Rains

Srinagar, Jan 11: Higher reaches of Kashmir valley including tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg received a fresh snowfall while plains including Srinagar were lashed by rains on Wednesday.

Meteorological Centre Srinagar said that it was currently snowing at Sonamarg, Gulmarg and other higher reaches of Kashmir valley while light rain in plains of North & central Kashmir coupled with cloudy and fog in plains of Jammu.

The MeT forecast of Gradual increase in Intensity & distribution of Snow/ Rain as the day progresses with Main activity towards evening/night. Some places, mainly higher reaches, may receive heavy snowfall.

It said that on January 12 widespread Light to Moderate Snow/Rain in plains of Jammu, while light snow/rain may occur at a few places on January 13 and the weather will remain mainly dry from January 14-17.

The MeT office has also issued an advisory that during January 11-12 the weather may affect surface transportation, especially over higher reaches.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, had a low of 3.5 degree Celsius against 1.8 degree Celsius recorded the previous night. It was 5.6 degrees above normal during this period of the season. Srinagar also received 0.3mm rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830hours today.

It was raining in Srinagar currently coupled with low visibility cold and fog disrupting the normal life on Wednesday.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.0 degree Celsius on Wednesday against the minus 4.4 degree Celsius the previous night. It was 4.9 degrees Celsius above normal for the valley of meadow. Gulmarg also received 6.6 cms of snow and 6.0mm rainfall during the 24 hours till 0830 hours today. It was still snowing at the famous ski resort of Kashmir.

Tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.3 degree Celsius against minus 3.2 degree Celsius a day ago. It was 6.8 degrees above normal during this period of the season for the valley of shepherds. It also received 1.1mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830 hours today.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of 1.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday against minus 0.8 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a low of 0.7 degree Celsius against minus 3.6 degree Celsius the previous night.

The frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara recorded a low of 1.5 degree Celsius against 2.9 degree Celsius against the previous night. It was 4.4 degrees above normal during this period of the season. It also received 3.6mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830hours today, the MeT office said.