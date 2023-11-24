Heritage Art and Heritage Festival 2023 concludes

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: The ‘Heritage Art and Heritage Festival 2023', a prestigious cultural festival, concluded with a colourfulprogramme after its 15 days of amazing performances. This festival introduced the people of Dehradun to different types of culture and civilization for 15 days. Various performances of this festival enthralled the people of Uttarakhand as well as other states. The prestigious Dr. Ambedkar Temple is located on Kaulagarh Road, Dehradun. B. R. Held at the Ambedkar Stadium, the festival saw a large number of people who liked the cultural program, who were presented by famous maestros.The festival began with the mesmerizing Choliya dance, a traditional folk art originating from Kumaon mandal of Uttarakhand , followed by Guni The charming flute was played by Rakesh Chaurasia. On the second day, a RAS demonstration was also held from Porbandar, Gujarat. The ‘ Mallik Brothers' enthralled the audience with their heart-warming performances, creating a great musical atmosphere with their melodious melodies He entertained the people of Uttarakhand a lot . The highlight of the festival was the ‘Vintage and Classical Car and Bike Rally' which was followed by a soulful guitar performance by the famous Debashish Bhattacharya .The heritage sadhana programme saw exceptional performances by students from several schools of Dehradun as well as enchanting performances on flute and mandolin by eminent artists Ronu Majumdar and U Rajesh. A jugalbandi presentation was given. The inclusion of international Russian artists added an exciting global dimension to the festival's rich cultural chemistry. In addition, the festival also featured a spectacular performance by the renowned Wadali Brothers, whose diverse performances included Sufi tunes, romantic folk songs, ghazals, bhajans and Bhangra beats. This time inherited a performance of BrianSilas' melodious piano tune and RickyCage'sEarthconcert and came from countries like South Africa The performances of international artists brought the legacy to the international arena, which made Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Stadium caught the attention of the audience.The Heritage Arts and Heritage Festival 2023, began on October 27 and concluded on November 10. Expressing his views on the event, R K Singh, general secretaryof REACH Sanstha, thanked media persons for helping and contributing to the legacy. He doesn't get the success and praise he ‘s getting. He talked about the purpose of the cultural programme and said, “The event is organized to preserve heritage and spread culture so that People can come from different countries like Russia and South Africa for tourism.