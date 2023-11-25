Action against fraudster for creating DGP’s Fake Whatsapp Profile

Tawi, Nov 24: Jammu and Cyber Cell on Friday initiated action against a fraudster for creating a fake WhatsApp profile number of Director General of Police, Rashmi Ranjan Swain.

A message issued by the Cyber Cell read, “a delinquent / fraudster has created a fake WhatsApp profile using the number +998914128090 having a photo of DGP J&K, Rashmi Ranjan Swain, IPS as DP.”

“Action as warranted under law has been initiated and it is informed that since it is a fake profile created with malicious intentions, no-one should reply / respond to the number.”

Any transaction with this account resulting in a loss or otherwise be reported to the nearest Police Station or Cyber Police Station Srinagar / Jammu, it read.

