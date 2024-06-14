Heavy rain threatens to washout crucial T20 World Cup fixtures in Florida

The Florida leg of the ongoing T20 World Cup is facing a serious threat from heavy rain and strong winds, which could potentially impact the qualification scenario. Pakistan's crucial must-win game against Ireland is under cloud cover as Florida braces for thunderstorms over the next few days. Forecasts suggest rainfall amounts ranging from 2-10 inches with flash flooding possible.

The conditions don't bode well for any cricket being possible at the venue in Fort Lauderdale. Even if rain isn't torrential, strong gusty winds that can blow away covers pose a major challenge. More durable covers have been deployed to better protect the ground. However, the games will only be feasible if rain relents which is uncertain as of now.

Pakistan need to beat Ireland to stand a chance of progressing to the next round. But the prospects of that fixture taking place are dimming with each passing forecast. Their other fixtures in the group also being affected would seal their early exit. India's game against Canada is scheduled after the Pakistan-Ireland clash. While the Indian camp was greeted by clear skies on arrival, rainfall is expected to continue in the region through the weekend.

If the weather continues to play spoilsport, it will be an anticlimactic conclusion to the USA leg which had seen subpar pitches and low crowds in New York. The delays in finalising venues and lack of preparation time hampered the quality of surfaces. High prices and limited access to stadiums also kept away many fans. Frequent rainouts will do little to expand the sport's fanbase in America, which was one goal of staging the event in the US. Only time will tell how much traction T20 cricket gains in the sports giant given unpredictable weather continues to be a roadblock.