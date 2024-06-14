back to top
Search
Latest NewsBiden admn urged to take urgent action to protect over 250K Documented...
Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

Biden admn urged to take urgent action to protect over 250K Documented Dreamers, mostly Indians

By: Northlines

Date:

Washington, Jun 14: A bipartisan group of 43 lawmakers has urged the Biden administration to take urgent action to protect more than 250,000 Documented Dreamers, a significantly large number of whom are Indians, who will be forced to self-deport after ageing out of the temporary legal status derived through their parents' visas.

Documented Dreamers are foreign nationals who entered the United States as dependents under their parents' temporary, nonimmigrant visa status, usually a work visa.

Despite growing up in the US with legal status, children of long-term visa holders age out of their dependent status when they turn 21 and are often left with no choice but to leave the United States if they cannot transition to a new status, the lawmakers said in a to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Ur M Jaddou.

“This is because, in part, their families' adjustment of status applications faces extensive backlogs, preventing them from securing permanent resident status,” the letter said.

The campaign was led by Senator Alex Padilla, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety, and Representative Deborah Ross, who have introduced a bipartisan legislative push to protect over 250,000 Documented Dreamers through America's Children Act.

“These young people grow up in the United States, complete their in the American school system, and graduate with degrees from American institutions,” wrote the lawmakers.

“However, due to the long green-card backlog, families with approved immigrant petitions are often stuck waiting decades for permanent resident status.”     

“While we continue to pursue legislative solutions to permanently protect these individuals, such as the bipartisan and bicameral America's Children Act of 2023, we urge you to take administrative action to protect the thousands of children who may be forced to self-deport each year,” continued the lawmakers.

Specifically, the lawmakers made three recommendations to help address the ongoing threats Documented Dreamers face.

This includes clarifying the use of deferred action on a case-by-case basis, where discretion is warranted, for children of long-term visa holders who age out of status; and expanding eligibility for Employment Authorisation to child dependents of visa holders and those with approved I-140 petitions (for a noncitizen worker to become a permanent resident in the United States).

It also called for creating a process to allow long-term visa holders who age out to seek parole, on a case-by-case basis, if warranted for urgent humanitarian reasons or to advance a significant public benefit.

Previous article
IAF plane with bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi
Next article
Heavy rain threatens to washout crucial T20 World Cup fixtures in Florida
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

IAF plane with bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire lands in Kochi

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 14: The Indian Air Force plane...

G7 Summit: Hopeful of productive discussions with world leaders, says PM

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

G7 Summit 2024: Looking forward to engage in productive talks with world leaders, says PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
BARI (ITALY), Jun 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

Shakib Al Hasan faces neck injury concern ahead of crucial Netherlands clash

Northlines Northlines -
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan sparked injury worries among...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Heavy rain threatens to washout crucial T20 World Cup fixtures in...

IAF plane with bodies of 45 Indians killed in Kuwait fire...

G7 Summit: Hopeful of productive discussions with world leaders, says PM