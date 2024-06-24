back to top
Heatwave alert issued for Punjab in next two days, says IMD

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that various parts of will experience heatwave conditions over the next couple days. In a statement, the agency said a significant rise in temperatures is likely to grip Punjab on June 24th and 25th, before the mercury starts dropping again.

On June 23rd, some areas in Punjab already logged high temperatures. For example, Samrala reported the highest maximum of 42.9 degrees Celsius. Pathankot registered the lowest minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees. The average maximum temperature across Punjab was above normal by 3 degrees, while the average minimum was higher than usual by 2.3 degrees according to IMD records.

Heatwave conditions have been attributed to mostly dry weather prevailing in Punjab over the past 24 hours. However, isolated to scattered rainfall may occur in some parts from June 27th to 29th as per forecast models. Rainfall in the state has been substantially below average so far this June, with a deficit of 74%.

People in Punjab are advised to take precautions over the next 48 hours as heatwave sweeps through. Consumption of fresh fruits and fluids, along with limiting outdoor activities between 11am-3pm will help beat the heat. The mercury is expected to drop from June 26th after this short intense hot spell. Weather will remain dry with temperatures slowly returning to normal levels over the coming week.

