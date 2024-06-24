Evidence Indicates How Resistance Training Can Slow Aging and Preserve Muscle Mass

As we age, our muscles naturally shrink and weaken in a process called sarcopenia. This muscle loss can begin as early as our 30s, escalating the risk of injury from falls and making everyday tasks more difficult. However, a growing body of research shows resistance training may help combat aging by preserving muscle mass and function.

Resistance exercises counteract sarcopenia by placing mechanical tension on muscle fibers. This tension stimulates muscle protein synthesis, the process of building new contractile proteins. Preserving muscle also means maintaining metabolism and mobility into our senior years. In a recent review of 24 studies, scientists found resistance training consistently increased leg and arm strength in adults over 60. Gains were seen with just one to three sessions per week.

Beyond muscle, resistance training may benefit aging in other ways. It fuels production of growth hormone, which declines with age but plays a role in metabolism and recovery. Strength training also alters gene expression linked to inflammation and immunity. Some evidence even ties it to a longer lifespan, likely due to benefits on overall health and function into advanced age. Of course, proper form and avoiding injury are important considering risks increase as we age. But for most healthy older adults, resistance exercise offers an impactful anti-aging tool.

As life expectancy lengthens, finding interventions to offset natural decline takes on greater importance. Exercise presents an accessible means to actively shape our aging process. Making time for resistance training a few times weekly may potentially preserve not just muscle but also youthful vigor well into our senior years.