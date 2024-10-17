back to top
Search
    IndiaHearing in defamation case against Rahul in UP postponed to Oct 31
    India

    Hearing in defamation case against Rahul in UP postponed to Oct 31

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The hearing in the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed as the special judge was on leave.  The next date of the hearing has been set for October 31.  “As the special judge of MP-MLA court, Shubham Verma, was on leave, the date for the next hearing has been set for October 31,” plaintiff's advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey said.

    During the previous hearing in the case on October 9, the court recorded the statement of Vijay Mishra, a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader who has filed the case against the Leader of Opposition in the .  Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP president.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Haryana Cong leader Capt Ajay Yadav quits party, alleges shabby treatment
    Next article
    MHA Writes To States, UTs To Take Steps To Reduce Overcrowding Of Jails
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Paternal intake of diabetes drug not linked to birth defects in babies: Study

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: Men with type 2 diabetes planning pregnancy...

    We have received certificate for ‘Emergency’: Kangana Ranaut

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Actor-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said...

    CBI chargesheets Karti Chidambaram, others in Chinese workers’ visa corruption case

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: The CBI has filed a charge sheet...

    SC Upholds Validity Of Section 6A Of Citizenship Act Which Grants Citizenship To Immigrants In Assam

    Northlines Northlines -
    AGENCIES NEW DELHI: In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Paternal intake of diabetes drug not linked to birth defects in...

    We have received certificate for ‘Emergency’: Kangana Ranaut

    CBI chargesheets Karti Chidambaram, others in Chinese workers’ visa corruption case