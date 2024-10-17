back to top
    IndiaHaryana Cong leader Capt Ajay Yadav quits party, alleges shabby treatment
    India

    Haryana Cong leader Capt Ajay Yadav quits party, alleges shabby treatment

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Soon after the assembly elections, senior Congress leader and former minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav on Thursday quit the party alleging shabby treatment after Sonia Gandhi left the post of party president.

    He said he was quitting the party and also resigning as chairman of the All Congress Committee's Other Backward Classes department.

    Yadav (65) said he is disillusioned with the party high command “for treating me shabbily after Sonia Gandhi left the post of Congress President”.

    “I have sent my resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji from Chairman AICC OBC Department and also from primary membership of Indian Congress party @kharge @RahulGandhi @SoniaGandhiiINC,” Yadav posted on X.

    “This decision of resigning was really hard decision with whom my family had 70 years of association as my father late Rao Abhey Singh became MLA in 1952 and there after I continued with family tradition but am disillusioned with the party high command for treating me shabbily after Sonia Gandhi left the post of Congress President @kharge @RahulGandhi @SoniaGandhiiINC,” Yadav posted on X.

     

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

