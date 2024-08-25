Healthy snacking on the go: How steamed foods can complement a busy lifestyle.

Too busy to eat healthy? Steamed foods could be your new best friend! Transform your hectic routine and lifestyle with these quick and nutritious steamed snacks

A hectic schedule characterises the modern world and this has made it difficult for people to follow a nutritious diet but steamed foods, which are most of the time overlooked, provide a solution to the problem of convenience without compromising on the quality of the food. According to Balance Nutrition, steaming retains as much as 90% of the antioxidants in a vegetable and is, therefore, one of the most healthy ways of cooking.

The Steamed Food Revolution:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dt V Krishna Deepika, Consultant Dietician at Apollo Cradle and Children's Hospital in Hyderabad's Kondapur, revealed, “Steamed foods are a preferred snacking option in busy lifestyles and most of the vegetables and non-vegetarian sources are ideal for steaming. The process of steaming helps to retain all the nutrients and vitamins. People who look for weight loss can opt for steamed foods during their busy hours. Following the way of cooking, steaming reduces the cooking time and usage of extra fat while cooking. In the longer run – food prepared with steaming helps to reduce inflammation, easy to digest and boosts immunity.”

She suggested, “Choosing vegetables like broccoli, carrots, beans and cauliflower are rich in vitamin C help to reduce acne in women. Steamed eggs, fish and chicken are good sources of protein and help working professionals prevent from feeling sleepy and sluggish after meals during working hours. Soups, whole wheat pasta, and non-crispy food choices are the best snack options when it comes to steamed cooking. Steamed foods are one of the healthy living tips to reduce cancer risk and help for better nutrient absorption and digestion and increase natural health benefits.”

Revolutionise Your Diet:

Talking about steaming food, Janardhan Swahar, Managing Director and CEO at Ycook, shared, “This method of cooking is convenient in the sense that it saves time and can be done while focusing on other crucial tasks. Steamed foods are not only easy to prepare but also induce health-promoting properties. Steamers that are portable and microwave steam bags enable preparing healthy snacks in a short time when at work, traveling, or doing errands. Steamed vegetables, corn kernels, and legumes are some of the foods that are low in calorie density and contain essential nutritional values. These nutrients are associated with improved eye health and a decreased risk of cancer.”

He explained, “According to research, it was found that steaming vegetables is most effective in weight loss. Steaming retains their fiber content and therefore helps them to stay full for longer and avoid unhealthy foods which are a perfect solution for those people with busy schedules. Moreover, the antioxidants present in steamed food are very useful in combating oxidative stress associated with ageing and other diseases. One strategy is to steam a variety of vegetables at the start of the week and store them in the refrigerator for quick, healthy snacks whenever hunger strikes. Steamed foods not only aid digestion and promote heart health but also provide a quick, natural energy boost, perfect for maintaining vitality throughout a busy day!”

Nandan Gijare, Managing Director at I2CAN, elaborated, “With busy schedules and fast-paced lifestyles, many people opt for quick and convenient snacks that often sacrifice nutrition for convenience. Steamed food items on the other hand, retain more nutrients and natural flavours compared to foods cooked with other methods. The convenience of preparing steamed foods with the availability of modern kitchen appliances makes it a preferable choice. Moreover, many grocery stores and food markets offer pre-packaged steamed snacks and these ready-to-eat options are perfect for busy individuals who need a quick and healthy snack while running errands. By embracing the convenience and health benefits of steamed foods, one can elevate their snacking habits and maintain a balanced diet, even with a hectic schedule.”