back to top
Search
    SportsCricketControversy as ball change during England vs Sri Lanka test alters momentum
    SportsCricket

    Controversy as ball change during England vs Sri Lanka test alters momentum

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The first test match between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford in Manchester saw a controversial incident that according to Sri Lankan veteran Angelo Mathews changed the momentum of the game.

    Sri Lanka were leading England by 24 runs in their first innings with Mathews well set on 59 runs and teammate Kamindu Mendis also contributing 33 runs. The visitors were getting a firm grip on the match when suddenly the ball was changed during the third day’s play.

    Speaking to reporters after the game, the experienced Mathews expressed his displeasure at the timing of the ball change. He believes Sri Lanka were building pressure on England through maintaining reverse swing of the old ball. However, the introduction of a new ball made the conditions easier for the home team’s bowling attack.

    Mathews questioned the rationale provided by the umpires for changing the ball. He said the team was informed the ball stock did not contain ones worn enough to be replaced. But the veteran batsman argued there should be set rules regarding ball changes to avoid negatively impacting either side.

    While England went on to win the match, wicketkeeper Jamie Smith acknowledged it was difficult to disentangle the ball change from other factors like lights coming on that helped the hosts. There has been controversy in the past around ball tampering and timings of changing the ball during test matches.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Healthy snacking on the go: How steamed foods can complement a busy lifestyle.
    Next article
    Triptii Dimri shares glimpses of her relaxing Albania vacation on social media
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Talented Indian Teen Clinches Asian Badminton Crown

    Northlines Northlines -
    Indian Teenager Lands Continental Crown In an inspiring performance, 13-year...

    Rohit Sharma’s heartfelt tribute to ‘ultimate partner’ Shikhar Dhawan highlights their special bond

    Northlines Northlines -
    A bond that spanned over a decade- Rohit's moving...

    PCB offers free entry to fans for final two days of Pakistan-Bangladesh Test in Rawalpindi

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a move to encourage more fans to witness...

    Shikhar Dhawan hangs up his boots after glittering ODI career spanning nearly two decades

    Northlines Northlines -
    Dhawan hangs up his boots after stellar ODI career One...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajesh Khanna Shared Insights on Iconic Romantic Heroes of Indian Cinema...

    Triptii Dimri shares glimpses of her relaxing Albania vacation on social...

    Healthy snacking on the go: How steamed foods can complement a...