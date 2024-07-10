back to top
    HaryanaHC orders removal of barricades at Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana
    Haryana Latest News Punjab

    HC orders removal of barricades at Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The and High Court recently passed an order directing authorities in Punjab and Haryana to remove barricades erected at the Shambhu border crossing. In its ruling, the Bench noted the ongoing blockade of highways at this location has been causing issues for travelers and commuters.

    Several petitions had been filed on the matter, with one petitioner arguing the road closure hampered movement of locals as well as ambulances, school buses and other vehicles. During earlier hearings, the court had asked both states to submit detailed affidavits regarding the timeline of blockades and how long they expected disruptions to continue.

    In its latest order, the High Court said the barrier removal is necessary as the blockade is proving an inconvenience. The states have been instructed to coordinate and remove the barricades expeditiously. No other details from the court's order were provided.

    This ruling aims to provide relief to the public by restoring normal flow of traffic at the key border point between Punjab and Haryana. The ongoing closure had been impacting residents on both sides who need to commute for different purposes like work, or medical needs on a routine basis. With the removal of barriers as directed, it seems pre-pandemic access will hopefully resume at the Shambhu crossing soon.

    2 held in Ladakh with gold worth crores smuggled from China
    JK govt reforms panel to identify illegal foreign nationals
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

