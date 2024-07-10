2 held in Ladakh with gold worth crores smuggled from China

LEH , Jul 10: In a major haul, two persons have been arrested in the Nyoma sector of the Leh district of Ladakh on the charges of smuggling several kilograms of gold from China.



Two smugglers with horses were caught by 21 Bn ITBP, in general area Zursar, near PP 54, with 108 Kg Gold. Individuals are identified as Tsering Chinba and as Stanzin Dorgyal R/o Koyul, Nyoma.

On 9th July, 2024 at around 01:30/02:00 PM 21st Battalion, ITBP launched a Long Range Patrolling (LRP) in the border areas in Southern Sub Sector in Eastern Ladakh of (in general area Chismule, Narbula top, Zakle and Zakla) to check infiltration as well smuggling as this is summer and activities are heightened around this season also some inputs of smuggling was received in the area near Sirigaple, Ladakh.

Team headed by Deepak Bhatt, DC/GD consisting of 03- SOs and 17- ORs. While reaching the area of Sirigaple 01 km away from IB sround at 1320 hrs, the party come across 02 suspicious persons with mules. Patrol party chased them down and took them to camping area of the suspects. Initially they told that they are collecting medicinal plants but later patrol party found huge quantity of Gold and other

items. Patrol party took custody of both the suspects and seized items and left for Tactical HQRS Koyul and reported matter to Ajay Nirmalkar, Comdt 21 Battalion, ITBP on satellite phone who directed them for further prewrapped and safe custody of precious metal and suspects. Matter reported to higher headquarters and further investigation and action is in progress in coordination with sister organizations. This patrol was planned by SHQ Srinagar, ITBP with the approval of HQ NW Ftr, ITBP along with several other patrol simultaneously launched in general area.

Name of seized Items:

a. Gold-International Gold Bars 108 Nos. Weighing-108.060 Kgs. (Weighed on Electronic Weighing Machine by ITBP at Koyul.)

b. Nos. of Mobiles -02

c. Binocular-01

d. Chinese Food Items- (i)Fragrant Cake-01 Pkt.

(ii) Lao Beijing-01 Pkt.

(iii) Milk-02 Cane

(iv)Milk Lassi-02 Pkt.

e. Knives-02

f. Ponies-02

g. Torch-Wonder Torch-01

h. Hammer-01

i. Nose Plier -01

j. No of Persons Arrested/Intercepted- 02 Indian National

I. Name- Tenzin Targy, Age-40 Yrs,

Father's Name- Shafel Wangdur

II. Name- Tsering Chamba, Age-69 Yrs appx,

Father's Name – Norbu Dorjee

All the formalities were followed. It may be mentioned that the ITBP is also authorised to carry out search and seizures by MHA, GOI and also incorporated in ITBP Act to exercise the powers of Customs on the border to have a check on smuggling activities. Joint interrogation of the suspects will be carried out by Civil Police, IB, SB, Customs and ITBP. The seizure along with the suspects have been handed over to Custom deptt officers for further questioning and needful action as enshrined in the law.