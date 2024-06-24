Hat-trick for ISRO’s Pushpak: RLV aces final landing test, paves way for orbital re-entry missions

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved its third consecutive success in the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing Experiment (LEX) today. The third and final test in the series of LEX was conducted this morning at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

The RLV LEX-03, which followed the RLV LEX-01 and LEX-02 missions, re-demonstrated the autonomous landing capability of the RLV under more challenging release conditions than LEX 02 (cross range of 500 m against 150 m for LEX-02 and more severe wind conditions).

The winged vehicle, named ‘Pushpak', was released from an Indian Air Force Chinook Helicopter at an altitude of over four km. From a release point 4.5 km away from the runway, Pushpak autonomously executed cross-range correction manoeuvres, approached the runway and performed a precise horizontal landing at the designated place on the runway.



Due to the vehicle's low lift-to-drag ratio aerodynamic configuration, the landing velocity exceeded 320 kmph, compared to 260 kmph for a commercial aircraft and 280 kmph for a fighter aircraft. After touchdown, the vehicle velocity was reduced to nearly 100 kmph using its brake parachute, after which the landing gear brakes were employed for reduction in speed and coming to a halt on the runway.

Pushpak utilises its rudder and nose wheel steering system to autonomously maintain a stable and precise ground roll along the runway.



The mission simulated the approach and landing interface and high-speed landing conditions for a vehicle returning from space, reaffirming ISRO's expertise in acquiring the most critical technologies required for the development of an RLV.

Through this mission, the advanced guidance algorithm needed for longitudinal and lateral plane error corrections, which is essential for the future orbital re-entry mission, has been validated. The RLV-LEX uses multi-sensor fusion, including inertial sensor, radar altimeter, flush air data system, pseudolite system and NavIC. ISRO Chairman S Somanath congratulated the team for their efforts in maintaining the success streak in such complex missions.



Space Congress from June 26



Policymakers, administrators of space agencies from different countries, and entrepreneurs would gather here for the three-day India Space Congress that will begin from Wednesday.