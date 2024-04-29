Hands That Help Are Holier Than Lips That Pray

Means of helping

someone needy is really appreciable.

BY MOOL RAJ

Life as such is challenging and the humans have made it more complicated because life has fallen into class and categories where the rich are getting richer and the poor are dying for food. It is heart-wrenching to see this situation because people are suffering from hunger, lack of education and being homeless. Life is a matter of privilege because while some live a life of luxury, some just fail to even meet the basic ends of life.

Around your surroundings there might be people who go to bed without food. Now, that is not only painful for the people who suffer but also painful for the hearts and minds that are sensitive. If you are a sensitive human, then you should consider donating some portion of your money to the people who are in need.

You are intelligent and have a good life. Now, that is perhaps something you are gifted with or some unknown force makes you achieve your dreams. But then, you should show gratitude towards the universe because it has given you in life what you want.

It does not make sense to donate to a deity because deities are neither hungry nor need financial help. In fact, you should help fellow humans who are in need. And that would be the most intelligent thing that you could ever do.

Donating would mean showing a sense of responsibility towards the betterment of the world. If you think that all the poverty and the problems would vanish through propagandas that are carried out by various organizations and governments, then you are not thinking in the right direction because propagandas are only ideas. In fact, you need to take the right action now.

And that could be possible only when you start donating now. When you donate money, you psychologically feel motivated because mind feels happy when it gives. In fact, as the law of nature would have it, the givers will get. That means the more you give, the more you would receive. In brief, that is the law of reciprocation. Moreover we all know, Hands that help are holier than lips that pray.

Undoubtedly, you can donate to some poor people on the street but that would not help because you need to make sure that the money that goes as donation must be distributed properly. Hence, you should donate through a trustworthy person whom you know Personally or through any organization that specializes in helping the poor.

Undoubtedly, there could be thousands of such organizations but you should be able to find the right and authentic organization so as to ensure that the money that goes for donation riches to the poor.

It is time to be a little responsible and grateful because without responsibility you can change the world. You might go on talking about change and helping the poor but the words are not the things. In fact, if you really want to help then you should start donating money to the poor.

It is also very important to encourage the people and to the society to help needy people. They are also a part of our society. To help someone is helping yourself. A needy person; it doesn't mean that they need food or money; might be they need your company, your advice or your time. So try to understand them and to make them happy. We do not know that their blessing will help us when we need it. Always remember, flower always spread its fragrance. Just like this, if we support or help anyone, someone will definitely come to help us when we need it badly.

