‘He is a bible and encyclopedia of Indian Cinema’ says Atlee about Kamal Haasan

Mumbai: Blockbuster director Atlee is right now the most demanded director in the Indian Cinema. The filmmaker had changed the landscape of mass cinema with his global blockbuster ‘Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi , Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone. Yesterday the filmmaker in Mumbai launched the trailer of Shankar & Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Which is gearing to release in cinemas on July 12th, 2024.

At the event, Atlee referred the veteran actor Kamal Haasan as the bible of Indian Cinema and said, “If my son Meer ever want to know about the cinema in the future, then he have to see Kamal Haasan's work. He is a bible and encyclopedia of Indian Cinema. I always owe him. I want to work with you sir someday , I will crack a script and come to you sir.”

Beside this another biggest factor that connects Shankar and Atlee is that Atlee had worked as an assistant director in Shankar Shanmugham's ‘Enthiran' (2010) and ‘Nanban' (2012).

The filmmaker on the work front is gearing up for the release of his next film as a producer ‘Baby John'. The film directed by Atlee's assistant Kalees feature Varun Dhawan in the lead.