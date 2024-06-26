back to top
Search
India‘He is a bible and encyclopedia of Indian Cinema’ says Atlee about...
India

‘He is a bible and encyclopedia of Indian Cinema’ says Atlee about Kamal Haasan

By: Northlines

Date:

Mumbai: Blockbuster director Atlee is right now the most demanded director in the Indian Cinema. The filmmaker had changed the landscape of mass cinema with his global blockbuster ‘Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi , Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone. Yesterday the filmmaker in Mumbai launched the trailer of Shankar & Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Which is gearing to release in cinemas on July 12th, 2024.

At the event, Atlee referred the veteran actor Kamal Haasan as the bible of Indian Cinema and said, “If my son Meer ever want to know about the cinema in the future, then he have to see Kamal Haasan's work. He is a bible and encyclopedia of Indian Cinema. I always owe him. I want to work with you sir someday , I will crack a script and come to you sir.”

Beside this another biggest factor that connects Shankar and Atlee is that Atlee had worked as an assistant director in Shankar Shanmugham's ‘Enthiran' (2010) and ‘Nanban' (2012).

The filmmaker on the work front is gearing up for the release of his next film as a producer ‘Baby John'. The film directed by Atlee's assistant Kalees feature Varun Dhawan in the lead.

Previous article
GMDC and GUVNL partners in Energy Security for a Vibrant Gujarat
Next article
DRUG ABUSE: A NATIONAL PAIN
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

‘We Are Confident You’ll Defend Constitution’: Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 26: Congratulating Om Birla for being...

Confident Birla as LS speaker will play big role in House fulfilling people’s expectations: PM Modi

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Court Allows CBI To Formally Arrest Kejriwal

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 26: A Delhi court on Wednesday...

Om Birla Elected Speaker Of Lok Sabha

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 26: NDA nominee Om Birla was...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

DRUG ABUSE: A NATIONAL PAIN

GMDC and GUVNL partners in Energy Security for a Vibrant Gujarat

SANY Indiapartners with UBI to provide financial solutions to its customers