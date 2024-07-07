Gurucharan Singh of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spotted in Mumbai after going missing

Fans were delighted to see a familiar face as Gurucharan Singh, renowned for portraying Roshan Sodhi in the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was spotted at Mumbai airport after going away for a few months. The actor vanished in April but has now reappeared in the city where he lives and works.

During his interaction with photographers upon arrival, Gurucharan opened up about his disappearance as well as the status of outstanding payments owed to him by the show’s production house. He confirmed that the majority of dues had been cleared but was unsure about a small portion, assuring to follow up.

Regarding contact with his co-stars from TMKOC, Gurucharan mentioned his phones were switched off currently but he would reconnect once they were back on. When probed about a possible return to the serial, he remained non-committal, saying only time will tell.

In April, Gurucharan’s father had filed a missing person’s complaint with Delhi Police as the actor failed to board his scheduled flight from the city to Mumbai. He surfaced almost four weeks later, with authorities stating he was dealing with personal issues and had embarked on a spiritual journey. It is nice to see the familiar face is now back safe and addressing professional matters as his fans await his next move.