back to top
Search
    EntertainmentGurucharan Singh of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spotted in Mumbai after...
    Entertainment

    Gurucharan Singh of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spotted in Mumbai after going missing

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Fans were delighted to see a familiar face as Gurucharan Singh, renowned for portraying Roshan Sodhi in the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was spotted at Mumbai airport after going away for a few months. The actor vanished in April but has now reappeared in the city where he lives and works.

    During his interaction with photographers upon arrival, Gurucharan opened up about his disappearance as well as the status of outstanding payments owed to him by the show’s production house. He confirmed that the majority of dues had been cleared but was unsure about a small portion, assuring to follow up.

    Regarding contact with his co-stars from TMKOC, Gurucharan mentioned his phones were switched off currently but he would reconnect once they were back on. When probed about a possible return to the serial, he remained non-committal, saying only time will tell.

    In April, Gurucharan’s father had filed a missing person’s complaint with Delhi Police as the actor failed to board his scheduled flight from the city to Mumbai. He surfaced almost four weeks later, with authorities stating he was dealing with personal issues and had embarked on a spiritual journey. It is nice to see the familiar face is now back safe and addressing professional matters as his fans await his next move.

    Previous article
    Last Rites Of Army Jawan Martyred In J&K Encounter To Be Held In Akola
    Next article
    6 Terrorists killed in twin gunfights at J&K’s kulgam, ops at one site still on: DGP Swain
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Emraan Hashmi reflects on old misunderstanding with Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat

    Northlines Northlines -
    Hashmi reflects on past misunderstanding with Sherawat Tensions between co-stars...

    Bieber Shares Unseen Photos, Videos From Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Festivities; Poses With Couple

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 7: Pop star Justin Bieber has shared...

    Armaan Malik turns violent on Bigg Boss OTT, housemates to decide his future

    Northlines Northlines -
    Controversy arises as singer Armaan Malik turns violent inside...

    Kill struggles at box office on opening day despite good cast as Kalki continues box office dominance

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Action Thriller Kill Makes Muted Box Office Debut Amid...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Emraan Hashmi reflects on old misunderstanding with Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat

    India names formidable squad for Women’s Asia Cup led by star...

    Middle school students cause controversy by impersonating teachers on TikTok