6 Terrorists killed in twin gunfights at J&K’s kulgam, ops at one site still on: DGP Swain

Kulgam, Jul 7: Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain said that so far six terrorists have been killed in twin encounters at Southern district of Kulgam while the operation was still at the one site. He termed the killing of six terrorists as a “milestone achievement.”

“So far, bodies of six terrorists have so far been recovered. There were two encounters at two separate places. The killing of six terrorists is obviously a milestone achievement,” DGP told reporters here, adding that “operation at one of the sites was still on.”

Two soldiers have also been killed in the Kulgam gunfights. “Since the operation is on at one place, it is not clear to which outfit the slain terrorists belonged to. There is a possibility of the presence of local terrorists as well. Once the operation will be fully over, we will be able to find out the identities and affiliation of slain terrorists.”

He said with the successful operation in Kulgam followed by the active support of people, it seems that “we will be able to take this fight to its logical conclusion soon even though the enemy won't stop from its activities.” Two encounters broke out in Kulgam's Chinigam, Frisal and Motergam villages yesterday (Saturday) afternoon.

About the Jammu situation, he said there was a security situation in the region but now the things are different altogether. “There was an attempt to revive terrorism but they can't do that. There is no atmosphere of revival of terrorism or its eco-system in Jammu. Hope the peaceful atmosphere will continue in the region,” he said.