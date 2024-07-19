back to top
Search
    IndiaGreater Synergy Among Agencies Will Help To Smash Terror Networks: Amit Shah
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Greater Synergy Among Agencies Will Help To Smash Terror Networks: Amit Shah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Jul 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed on greater synergy among security and law enforcement agencies to dismantle terror networks and their supporting ecosystem to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country.

    Charing a high-level meeting, he directed heads of security agencies and other intelligence and law enforcement organisations to adopt the “whole-of-the government” approach towards security.
    The home minister also reviewed the functioning of the Intelligence Bureau's Multi Agency Centre (MAC) that is responsible for tackling the country's security challenges
    Shah stressed upon greater synergy between all agencies to dismantle terror networks and their supporting ecosystem to address the evolving security threat scenario of the country, sources said.
    He emphasised that the MAC must continue to work 24X7 as a platform for proactive and real-time sharing of actionable intelligence among various stakeholders, including last-mile responders.
    Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MAC framework is poised to undergo a major technical and operational revamp to increase its reach and effectiveness, Shah said.

    Previous article
    J&K Govt Order | J&K Govt Forms Technical Committee To Review JKIGRAMS IT Rates
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Govt Forms Technical Committee To Review JKIGRAMS IT Rates

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    LG Ladakh Just Revamped Recruitment Rules—Here’s What You Need to Know!

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 19: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh has...

    J&K Govt Order | DySP Made Incharge SP

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 19: The Home Department of Jammu and...

    No bunker would save humanity if climate change not tackled

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 19: Climate change is a bomb...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Govt Forms Technical Committee To Review...

    LG Ladakh Just Revamped Recruitment Rules—Here’s What You Need to Know!

    J&K Govt Order | DySP Made Incharge SP