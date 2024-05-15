Greater Kailash Murder Case: Police arrests another accused

Jammu Tawi, May 14: Jammu Police on Tuesday arrested another accused in the much publicized Greater Kailash Murder Case in which one person was killed over some land dispute.

Police said that acting on technical and human inputs, the Police team arrested Raghunandan alias Raghu, resident and known history-sheeter of Channi Himmat.

The accused was on the run and wilfully evading arrest after the incident on April 30.

Jammu Police has also successfully seized two vehicles belonging to the accused, which were used in the instant case having a value estimated to be more than Rs 1.5 crores.

Jammu Police is resolute in conducting swift, fair and complete investigation into the case, police added.