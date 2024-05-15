back to top
Search
JammuGreater Kailash Murder Case: Police arrests another accused
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

Greater Kailash Murder Case: Police arrests another accused

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 14: Jammu Police on Tuesday arrested another accused in the much publicized Greater Kailash Murder Case in which one person was killed over some land dispute.

Police said that acting on technical and human inputs, the Police team arrested Raghunandan alias Raghu, resident and known history-sheeter of Channi Himmat.

The accused was on the run and wilfully evading arrest after the incident on April 30.

Jammu Police has also successfully seized two vehicles belonging to the accused, which were used in the instant case having a value estimated to be more than Rs 1.5 crores.

Jammu Police is resolute in conducting swift, fair and complete investigation into the case, police added.

Previous article
Lawyers cannot be sued for ‘Deficiency in Service’: SC
Next article
Fruit vendor stabbed to death
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 14:  A Pakistani intruder was arrested from...

11 FIRs registered in J&K over MCC violations

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 14: Election authorities have registered 11 FIRs...

BRO breaks-through 2.79-Km Tunnel along Jammu-Poonch Highway

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 14: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO)...

Fight for 6th Schedule key poll plank for Cong in Ladakh

Northlines Northlines -
Leh, May 14: Congress candidate in the Ladakh Lok...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC

11 FIRs registered in J&K over MCC violations

BRO breaks-through 2.79-Km Tunnel along Jammu-Poonch Highway