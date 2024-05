Srinagar, May 14: A fruit vendor was allegedly stabbed to death by another one during a scuffle that broke out in Dalgate area of city on Tuesday evening, police said.

“Scuffle broke out between two fruit vendors in Dalgate area, in which one Hilal Ahmad (resident of Tengpora) stabbed to death another Bilal Guroo,” police posted on X.

Police registered a case and arrested the accused and also seized weapons of offence, police added.