    Govt orders top officials to vacate Ministerial Bungalows ahead of Cabinet Formation
    Govt orders top officials to vacate Ministerial Bungalows ahead of Cabinet Formation

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Sept 22: The Jammu and Estates Department has earmarked several government bungalows in Srinagar for the Council of Ministers in anticipation of the government formation scheduled to take place in next month.

    According to a Government Order No. 222 EST(KMR) of 2024, the nine officers, currently occupying ministerial bungalows, have been instructed to vacate them to accommodate the new ministers.

    The nine officers who have been conveyed to vacate the ministerial bungalows were identified as Dheeraj Gupta, IAS – Financial Commissioner (ACS), Department of Forest, Ecology and , Alok Kumar, IRS – Principal Secretary to the Government, Higher Education/School Education/Estates, Chandraker Bharti, IAS – Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, S.S. Singh Jamwal, IPS – ADGP, UT of , Saurabh Bhagat, IAS – Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Science & Technology Department, Sheetal Nanda, IAS – Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, Mandeep Kour, IAS – Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department, V.K. Birdi, IPS – Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Ajay Kumar Yadav, IPS – IG, Srinagar Sector CRPF.

    The officers are directed to vacate these quarters at the earliest, while being assured of the alternate accommodations according to their seniority and rank.

    The order, issued by Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, sets the stage for the allocation of quarters for the new ministers expected to assume office next month.

     

    Cong appoints Bhardwaj, Mahajan as Acting Working Presidents of its J&K Unit
