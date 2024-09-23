back to top
    Cong appoints Bhardwaj, Mahajan as Acting Working Presidents of its J&K Unit

    NEW DELHI, Sept 22: The Congress has appointed M K Bhardwaj and Bhanu Mahajan as acting working presidents of its and unit.

    The appointments come amid the ongoing assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Bhardwaj and Mahajan as acting working presidents of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect, a statement from the party said on Saturday.

    The Congress in August appointed Tariq Hameed Karra as president of its Jammu and Kashmir unit. He had replaced Vikar Rasool Wani.

    Kharge had also appointed two working presidents for Jammu and Kashmir — Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla.

    Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats was held in the first phase on September 18. The next phase of polling for 26 seats will be held on September 25. Voting for the third phase would be held on October 1 while results would declared on October 8.

     

