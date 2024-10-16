back to top
    JammuGovt extends validity for registration as migrants, DPs
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Govt extends validity for registration as migrants, DPs

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has extended the validity of its order regarding registration of bonafide migrants or Displaced Persons (DPs) for the

    Taking a cue from his grandfather, Zahir Abdullah, Omar Abdullah's son, said the new government's first priority is restoration of statehood.

    “The state is full of challenges and I hope this government will do what it had promised in the election manifesto… It is a crown of thorns and may (almighty) Allah succeed him (Omar) and he fulfils the people's hope. This is my message,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters after the oath-taking ceremony at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

    “After statehood, our true struggle (for restoration of) Article 370 will start. Article 370 will always be our priority,” Zahir Abdullah added.

    Omar Abdullah heads the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, when the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and .

     

     

    purpose of issuance of Domicile Certificates, till May 15, 2025.

    Originally issued vide Government order number 52-JK (DMRRR) of 2020, and subsequently extended vide several Government orders, the order allowed people to register as migrants or Displaced Persons to obtain a domicile certificate.

     

    Crown of Thorns: Farooq after Omar takes oath as CM
    Defeat to Win: Stunning turnaround of Omar’s political fortunes
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

