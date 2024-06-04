Google’s Leaked Database Reveals Past Privacy and Security Lapses

A recently leaked internal database from Google tracking potential privacy and security incidents over the past six years has highlighted several issues the tech giant may have faced regarding user data. The anonymous tipster who provided the dataset gives insight into how the company handles sensitive user information and reports of mistakes.

The records contained in the database include reports from Google employees on vulnerabilities found in both their own systems and third-party services. While many involved small numbers of users, one notable entry discussed a 2017 incident where a contractor inadvertently leaked unreleased videos from Nintendo before release by sharing them online.

Other events noted were the accidental collection of children's voice recordings during YouTube Kids testing, storing license plate data from Street View images, and briefly making private YouTube uploads public. The database also documented account tampering on Google's advertising platform and personal trip information leaks from their navigation service.

Though Google states all issues were reviewed and addressed at the time, the leaked documents offer a glimpse into the types of privacy mishaps that can occur even at a leading technology firm with vast amounts of user data. It serves as an important reminder of the importance of oversight and accountability regarding how corporations manage our sensitive information online.