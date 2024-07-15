Google introduces response verification feature in Gemini AI chatbot

Google’s Gemini chatbot now allows users to verify AI responses

Google has integrated a new feature in its conversational AI Gemini that enables users to cross-check the authenticity of responses generated by the chatbot. Dubbed the “double-check response” option, it allows querying information supplied by Gemini against web search results for accuracy verification.

How the new cross-check feature works

When Gemini provides an answer to a user query, they can now toggle the “double-check response” button below to examine the AI-generated content using Google search. The search engine then classifies statements into three colors – green if similar web content is found, orange if nothing relevant exists, or unhighlighted if insufficient information is available for assessment.

Easy credibility assessment

This integrated verification helps users easily gauge the credibility of Gemini’s replies. Large language models are known to sometimes generate inaccurate information, so the check with Google search allows confronting AI responses with online sources. The feature is accessible both on Gemini’s mobile app and website for a seamless cross-examination.