    Ancient Yogic Breathing Technique Believed to Purify and Strengthen the Lungs

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Our respiratory organs work tirelessly each day to provide the body with life-sustaining oxygen while removing carbon dioxide. However, these lungs are consistently exposed to various pollutants and irritants that can accumulate in the airways over time. One method believed to help clear out residual debris is an age-old yogic practice called ‘Swana Pranayama'.

    Swana Pranayama, sometimes referred to as ‘dog breathing', involves an audible exhalation aimed at expelling stale or stagnant air from the lung cavities. Experts explain that a small volume of air normally remains after a regular breath out. This residual air contains less oxygen and more carbon dioxide compared to fresher atmospheric air inhaled afterwards. Adherents of Swana Pranayama assert that the forceful outward breath accompanying this technique helps remove this stale air, allowing for cleaner, more efficient gas exchange.

    When performed correctly with the tongue extended on exhalation similar to panting canines, proponents say Swana Pranayama provides benefits such as improved lung capacity and stronger respiratory muscles over time. Some also indicates certain controlled breathing methods can positively impact conditions affecting lung . While more scientific evidence is still needed, advocates highlight how it offers a natural approach to supporting pulmonary wellness with routine practice.

    As with any physical activity, those with pre-existing lung issues should check with their doctor before starting. When done gently as prescribed without excessive strain, this traditional yogic breathing exercise could be a helpful complementary strategy for maintaining clear, optimal respiratory function. More research continues to shed light on applications and mechanisms of beneficial lifestyle techniques handed down through the generations.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

