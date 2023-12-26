Gitopadesh summit kick-starts at the World’s Largest Meditation Centre on the occasion of Gita Jayanti

Jammu Tawi: The largest two-day Gitopdesh summit kickstarted today on the occasion of Gita Jayanti at Kanha Shanti Vanam – the headquarters of Heartfulness in the outskirts of Hyderabad with over 2000 numbers of people joining from all over the world. Shri Udaya Shreyas NJ – Renowned Scholar and Founder of the Sanskrit Channel and eminent speaker on ancient scriptures; and C P Gurnani – CEO & MD of Tech Mahindra; and Vivek Wadhwa, well-known entrepreneur graced the occasion. The purpose of the summit was to celebrate the Yoga Purusha and sensitize the participants to the teachings of the Bhagwat Gita and its relevance in one's daily life. It was also intended at igniting creativity and critical thinking among children and youth. An online summit will also be held on the 23rd December between 6-8pm onwards were not present physically at the summit at Kanha Shanti Vanam. The Guest Speakers for the Virtual Gitopdesh Summit is Dr. Siva Bala Narayanan – General Trustee of Egmore Samskrit School, Running and Chess Coach, CEO at Minmini Corporation, USA; Dr. Rama Devagupta (NBCT, USA) – Scholar & Writer, Advanced Neural Education, National Peace Award Recipient. Udaya Shreyas NJ will also be the Guest of Honour for the virtual summit. Students, parents, grandparents, families, – all age groups from various all over the country and across various backgrounds came together in the event wherein they were exposed to the practical life applications of the Bhagwat Geeta. Students from schools viz., Vishwa Bharathi High School, Mom's Vision High School, Pullaiah Engineering. College Kurnool, DPS Hyderabad, The Heartfulness Learning Centre, Ashwini International School, GMR Aerocities families and children on Day 1 showed eager participation in the event. Day 2 would witness participation from schools viz., ZPHS, Waddapally (Sangareddy Dist.), Agriculture Engineering College, Kandi (Sangareddy Dist.), Telangana Social Welfare Residential School (Singoor), Rishi High School, St. Anthony School (Sangareddy), BVM School among others.The focus of the summit is on the connection between science and spirituality. The summit is also aimed at giving a glimpse of the Gitopdesh course from Heartfulness and how Heartfulness can support the stakeholders for the registered members. Children were especially taught life skills from the Bhagwat Gita. A Dance-ballet weaving around Bhagwat Gita and Heartfulness showcasing evolution of consciousness was also performed on day one by a collaboration with Nrutyapriya Dance Academy and Aksharam Abhyasam Anandam Academy of Shobha Srinivasan – a noted music therapist along with her troupe.Rev. Daaji – Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission said, “The Bhagwat Gita is a very deep and profound book which has prompted many intellectuals study it and write treatise on it, each one coming out with a more concrete insight than the other with every phase. Our goal is to bring the Gita to practical life. This has to begin early and be well-integrated for better problem-solving, decision-making, and a balanced approach to life.”