back to top
Search
    JammuGhulam Nabi Azad Not Reconsidering Return to Congress, Says DPAP
    JammuJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    Ghulam Nabi Azad Not Reconsidering Return to Congress, Says DPAP

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The top spokesperson for Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party has come out to clarify rumors about the party leader's political intentions. Salman Nizami, speaking on behalf of the DPAP chairman, addressed speculation that Azad may rejoin the Indian Congress.

    In a recent statement, Nizami denied claims being spread by some Congress leaders in and . For two weeks now, it has been alleged that Azad and his party were prepared to reconcile with Congress. It was also rumored that top Congress officials in Delhi had privately approached Azad about a return.

    However, Nizami explicitly rejected these assertions. He stated that neither Azad nor anyone from DPAP have had any contact with Congress representatives since leaving the party in August 2022. According to Nizami, the rumors appear aimed at sowing confusion and splintering support for the newly launched DPAP.

    Azad formed the DPAP less than two months ago with a manifesto focused on restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, land rights for locals, and employment opportunities for residents. Ending his decades-long membership of Congress at that time, he is clearly committed to charting an independent political path going forward.

    As the principal spokesperson clarified, Azad has asked party members and the media to disregard rumors of rejoining Congress as mere propaganda. The DPAP chairman's vision is to promote the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir's people outside of established political alliances in Delhi.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rishabh Pant bowls in Delhi Premier League opener despite team’s defeat
    Next article
    JK Govt Appoints 25 Nodal Officers For Assembly Elections In Srinagar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    SC Takes Cognisance Of Kolkata Rape-Murder Case, Hearing On Aug 20

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 18: The Supreme Court has taken...

    J&K | 2 Teachers, Minor Girl Die in Car Accident in Reasi

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Aug 18: Two teachers and a minor girl...

    Privatisation of IAS is ‘Modi’s guarantee’ for ending reservation: Rahul slams lateral entry

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 18: Leader of Opposition in the...

    Cong leadership will take call on alliance with regional parties in J-K Lamba

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC Takes Cognisance Of Kolkata Rape-Murder Case, Hearing On Aug 20

    J&K | 2 Teachers, Minor Girl Die in Car Accident in...

    Privatisation of IAS is ‘Modi’s guarantee’ for ending reservation: Rahul slams...