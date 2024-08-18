Ghulam Nabi Azad Not Reconsidering Return to Congress, Says DPAP

The top spokesperson for Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party has come out to clarify rumors about the party leader's political intentions. Salman Nizami, speaking on behalf of the DPAP chairman, addressed speculation that Azad may rejoin the Indian National Congress.

In a recent statement, Nizami denied claims being spread by some Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. For two weeks now, it has been alleged that Azad and his party were prepared to reconcile with Congress. It was also rumored that top Congress officials in Delhi had privately approached Azad about a return.

However, Nizami explicitly rejected these assertions. He stated that neither Azad nor anyone from DPAP have had any contact with Congress representatives since leaving the party in August 2022. According to Nizami, the rumors appear aimed at sowing confusion and splintering support for the newly launched DPAP.

Azad formed the DPAP less than two months ago with a manifesto focused on restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, land rights for locals, and employment opportunities for residents. Ending his decades-long membership of Congress at that time, he is clearly committed to charting an independent political path going forward.

As the principal spokesperson clarified, Azad has asked party members and the media to disregard rumors of rejoining Congress as mere propaganda. The DPAP chairman's vision is to promote the aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir's people outside of established political alliances in Delhi.