JK Govt Appoints 25 Nodal Officers For Assembly Elections In Srinagar

The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar has appointed 25 officers to oversee crucial operations for the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections in the district. District Election Officer Srinagar released an order naming experienced officials to head important functions like law and order, security, transport, training and IT management.
Responsibilities have been mapped to leverage the skills of these officers, some of whom will lead multiple workstreams.
NODAL OFFICERS FOR THE CONDUCT OF LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS-2024 IN
DISTRICT SRINAGAR
|S. No
|Name of the Officer
|Designation
|Activity Assigned
|Mobile Number
|1
|Mr. Ghulam Hassan Sheikh (JKAS)
|Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar
|Model Code of Conduct
|9419342881
|2
|Er. Sarib Sehran (JKAS)
|Asstt. Commissioner Central, State Taxes Department
|Law and Order
|9018990004
|3
|Mr. Umar Shah (JKPS)
|Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Srinagar
|Security
|9419025056
|4
|Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari (JKAS)
|Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir
|Transport Management
|9906546991
|5
|Mr. Syed Farooq Ahmad (JKAS)
|Asstt. Commissioner Development, Srinagar
|Material Management
|7006776586
|6
|Mr. Gulzar Ahmad Bhat (JKAS)
|Collector Land Acquisition/LCMA
|Ballot Paper
|9697906083
|7
|Mr. Riyaz Ahmad Shah (JKAS) & Mr. Abdul Hamid Fani
|Deputy Director, FCS & CA Joint Director, Secondary Education
|Trainings/ Manpower Management/HR/
|9419034557, 9149705969
|8
|Mr. Gulzar Ahmad Shah
|District Agriculture OfficerExtension, Srinagar
|EVM and VVPAT Management
|8825020322
|9
|Mr. Javaid Maqbool Khanday (JKAS)
|Sadder Treasury Officer, Srinagar
|Election Expenditure Monitoring/ Expenditure Observer Headquarters
|7889300790
|10
|Er. Ashiq Ahmad Ashiq
|Executive Engineer R&B, Project Division 1st Srinagar
|Observers
|7006693734, 9797966881
|11
|Mr. Ahsanul Haq Chisti (JKAS)
|Deputy Director Information Media/Communication/Paid New and Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) & Social Media
|9906578459
|12
|Mr. Shohab Latief (JKAS) & Mr. Akeel Ahmad Pandith
|Asstt. Director Food, South ICDS Project Officer, Batwara
|Postal Ballot and Voting by Polling Staff/EDC
|9622222777, 7889340913
|13
|Mr. Syed Mujadid
|District Informatics Officer, Srinagar
|IT and Use of Technology/ETPBS
|7006956823
|14
|Er. Tariq Abdullah Saraf
|Executive Engineer Project Division 2nd Panthachowk
|Logistics/Distribution and Collection Centres
|9797856873
|15
|Dr Mukhtar Ahmad (JKAS)
|District Social Welfare Officer
|Welfare & Accessible Elections
|7006041859
|16
|Mtr. Anjum Raja
|Deputy Chief Education Officer, Srinagar
|AMF & Polling Stations/SVEEP
|9419003649
|17
|Mr. Mirza Shahid Ali (JKAS)
|Deputy Director Handicrafts & Handloom
|Integrated Control Room/Complaint Management and Grievances
|9419002169
|18
|Mr. Sheikh Zahoor Ul Haq (JKAS)
|Deputy Director Libraries
|Communication Plan /SMS Monitoring and Election planning
|9419008841
|19
|Dr. Tahir Sajad
|Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar
|Health
|9419009132
|20
|Mr. Riyaz Ahmad Shah (JKAS) & Mr. Tariq Ahmad Sheikh
|Deputy Director CAPD, Kashmir Asstt. Director FCS & CA (North)
|Preparation of Counting Centre and Counting process
|9419034557, 9596053678
|21
|Mr. Fayaz Ahmad Dar & Mr. Shah Ismail Bangroo
|Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar. District Statistics and Evaluation Officer
|Single Window Permission System
|9906816800, 7006540291
|22
|Mr. Malik Waseem (JKAS)
|Deputy Director Tourism, Kashmir
|Magistrates/Sectoral Officers
|7006856600
|23
|Dr. Qazi Mudasir
|Veterinary Officer, SKIMS, Soura
|Micro-Observer
|9596450088
|24
|Mr. Tahir Ahmad Magray (JKAS)
|Revenue Attorney O/o Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir
|Special, Model and Unique Polling Stations /SVEEP Coordinator
|9797633733
|25
|Mr. Hilal Ahmad Bhat, (JKAS)
|Personnel Officer, Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, Srinagar.
|Home Voting
|7006589002
With its multifaceted role, this election machinery aims to ensure free and fair voting per guidelines. Srinagar is geared for transparent polls.