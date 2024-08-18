JK Govt Appoints 25 Nodal Officers For Assembly Elections In Srinagar

The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar has appointed 25 officers to oversee crucial operations for the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections in the district. District Election Officer Srinagar released an order naming experienced officials to head important functions like law and order, security, transport, training and IT management.

Responsibilities have been mapped to leverage the skills of these officers, some of whom will lead multiple workstreams.

NODAL OFFICERS FOR THE CONDUCT OF LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS-2024 IN

DISTRICT SRINAGAR

S. No Name of the Officer Designation Activity Assigned Mobile Number 1 Mr. Ghulam Hassan Sheikh (JKAS) Additional District Development Commissioner, Srinagar Model Code of Conduct 9419342881 2 Er. Sarib Sehran (JKAS) Asstt. Commissioner Central, State Taxes Department Law and Order 9018990004 3 Mr. Umar Shah (JKPS) Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, Srinagar Security 9419025056 4 Mr. Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari (JKAS) Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir Transport Management 9906546991 5 Mr. Syed Farooq Ahmad (JKAS) Asstt. Commissioner Development, Srinagar Material Management 7006776586 6 Mr. Gulzar Ahmad Bhat (JKAS) Collector Land Acquisition/LCMA Ballot Paper 9697906083 7 Mr. Riyaz Ahmad Shah (JKAS) & Mr. Abdul Hamid Fani Deputy Director, FCS & CA Joint Director, Secondary Education Trainings/ Manpower Management/HR/ 9419034557, 9149705969 8 Mr. Gulzar Ahmad Shah District Agriculture OfficerExtension, Srinagar EVM and VVPAT Management 8825020322 9 Mr. Javaid Maqbool Khanday (JKAS) Sadder Treasury Officer, Srinagar Election Expenditure Monitoring/ Expenditure Observer Headquarters 7889300790 10 Er. Ashiq Ahmad Ashiq Executive Engineer R&B, Project Division 1st Srinagar Observers 7006693734, 9797966881 11 Mr. Ahsanul Haq Chisti (JKAS) Deputy Director Information Media/Communication/Paid New and Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) & Social Media 9906578459 12 Mr. Shohab Latief (JKAS) & Mr. Akeel Ahmad Pandith Asstt. Director Food, South ICDS Project Officer, Batwara Postal Ballot and Voting by Polling Staff/EDC 9622222777, 7889340913 13 Mr. Syed Mujadid District Informatics Officer, Srinagar IT and Use of Technology/ETPBS 7006956823 14 Er. Tariq Abdullah Saraf Executive Engineer Project Division 2nd Panthachowk Logistics/Distribution and Collection Centres 9797856873 15 Dr Mukhtar Ahmad (JKAS) District Social Welfare Officer Welfare & Accessible Elections 7006041859 16 Mtr. Anjum Raja Deputy Chief Education Officer, Srinagar AMF & Polling Stations/SVEEP 9419003649 17 Mr. Mirza Shahid Ali (JKAS) Deputy Director Handicrafts & Handloom Integrated Control Room/Complaint Management and Grievances 9419002169 18 Mr. Sheikh Zahoor Ul Haq (JKAS) Deputy Director Libraries Communication Plan /SMS Monitoring and Election planning 9419008841 19 Dr. Tahir Sajad Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar Health 9419009132 20 Mr. Riyaz Ahmad Shah (JKAS) & Mr. Tariq Ahmad Sheikh Deputy Director CAPD, Kashmir Asstt. Director FCS & CA (North) Preparation of Counting Centre and Counting process 9419034557, 9596053678 21 Mr. Fayaz Ahmad Dar & Mr. Shah Ismail Bangroo Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar. District Statistics and Evaluation Officer Single Window Permission System 9906816800, 7006540291 22 Mr. Malik Waseem (JKAS) Deputy Director Tourism, Kashmir Magistrates/Sectoral Officers 7006856600 23 Dr. Qazi Mudasir Veterinary Officer, SKIMS, Soura Micro-Observer 9596450088 24 Mr. Tahir Ahmad Magray (JKAS) Revenue Attorney O/o Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Special, Model and Unique Polling Stations /SVEEP Coordinator 9797633733 25 Mr. Hilal Ahmad Bhat, (JKAS) Personnel Officer, Directorate of School Education, Kashmir, Srinagar. Home Voting 7006589002

With its multifaceted role, this election machinery aims to ensure free and fair voting per guidelines. Srinagar is geared for transparent polls.

Order Copy Nodal Officers for Srinagar Assembly Elections