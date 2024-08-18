Rishabh Pant bowls in Delhi Premier League opener despite team’s defeat

Delhi cricket captain Pant shows bowling skills in Premier League opener

Rishabh Pant, captain of Purani Dilli in the Delhi Premier League, took matters into his own hands by rolling his arm over during the side's match against South Delhi Superstarz. While batting, the wicketkeeper-batsman scored a valuable 35 runs for his team.

In the final over of the Superstarz innings, with the opponents needing just a single run for victory, Pant surprised everyone by taking the ball himself. He bowled a full toss which the batter directed towards the boundary to seal a three wicket win for his team.

Pant's all-round skills were not enough however, as Purani Dilli ended up on the losing side. Earlier, half-centuries from Arpit Rana and Vansh Bedi had helped their team post a respectable total. South Delhi chased this down comfortably, thanks to important contributions from Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya.

The match saw many shifts in momentum. South Delhi got off to a blazing start, but Purani Dilli came back strongly by taking wickets at regular intervals. However, Badoni and Arya steered their team over the line in the end.

It was an exciting contest to begin the Delhi Premier League season. Fans enjoyed seeing Pant showcase his bowling ability, even though his team came up short on this occasion. The star player will now focus on representing Delhi in the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament.