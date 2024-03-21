Search
Health

Gene Therapy Offers First Treatment For Rare Children’s Disease MLD At $4.25 Million Cost

By: Northlines

Date:

A revolutionary new gene therapy has broken price barriers, becoming the 's most expensive drug at $4.25 million per treatment. However, for families of children suffering from the devastating metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) disease, it offers the first glimmer of hope.

MLD is a progressive genetic disorder affecting the nervous system. Without treatment, symptoms rapidly worsen and children rarely survive past early childhood. The gene therapy, called Lenmeldy, provides a one-time potentially curative treatment by addressing the underlying genetic cause.

Approved by the FDA, Lenmeldy is the first MLD treatment and stops the disease in its tracks. Administered at the earliest signs, it can halt progression and spare kids from a tragic fate. “For the 40 children born with MLD each year in the U.S., this is life-changing”, said Orchard Therapeutics CEO Bobby Gasper.

While the $4.25 million cost raised eyebrows, Gasper noted MLD's devastating impact. Prior, only palliative care was available, condemning children. “This achievement is truly transformative. We're able to offer families real hope through a single treatment”, he said.

Lenmeldy represents a revolution for rare diseases. Developed through academic collaborations, it demonstrates how advanced therapies can target individual conditions once deemed unsolvable. For MLD families, the world's most expensive drug also heralds a future where no child loses their life to this cruel disease.

India and world fails to achieve WHO’s 2020 TB targets but progress seen | The Tribune Health
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

