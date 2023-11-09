GDC Kathua, PG reach Volleyball semis

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 09: Government Degree College (GDC) Kathua and the combined side of Post Graduate (PG) Departments of JU among three teams today qualified for the semifinals of inter-college men's Volleyball Tournament, organised by the Directorate of Sports, JU on the campus courts, here. In the quarterfinals, decided today, The PG Departments trounced GDC Banihal in straight sets of 25-23, 25-17 and GDC Kathua defeated GDC Kunjwani 25-21, 25-23. In another quarterfinal match of the day, GDC Hiranagar outplayed GDC Udhampur 25-13, 25-15. The matches officiated by the technical penal including Amit Sharma, Mulkh Raj Khajuira, Anil Sapolia, Buneet Singh, Manu Singh Pawar and Vikas Karlopia.