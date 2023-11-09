GDC Kathua, PG reach Volleyball semis

, Nov 09: Government Degree College (GDC) Kathua and the combined side of Post Graduate (PG) Departments of JU among three teams today qualified for the semifinals of inter-college men's Volleyball Tournament, organised by the Directorate of , JU on the campus courts, here. In the quarterfinals, decided today, The PG Departments trounced GDC Banihal in straight sets of 25-23, 25-17 and GDC Kathua defeated GDC Kunjwani 25-21, 25-23. In another quarterfinal match of the day, GDC Hiranagar outplayed GDC Udhampur 25-13, 25-15. The matches officiated by the technical penal including Amit Sharma, Mulkh Raj Khajuira, Anil Sapolia, Buneet Singh, Manu Singh Pawar and Vikas Karlopia.

