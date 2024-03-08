Search
France Embeds Right to Abortion in Constitution on International Women's Day
France Embeds Right to Abortion in Constitution on International Women’s Day

The measure was overwhelmingly approved by French lawmakers earlier this week, and Friday's ceremony means it can now enter into force.

France inscribed the guaranteed right to abortion in its constitution on March 8, a powerful message of support for women's rights on Women's Day.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti used a 19th-century printing press to seal the amendment in France's constitution at a special public ceremony. Applause filled the cobblestoned Place Vendome as France became the first country to explicitly guarantee abortion rights in its charter.

Nishant Dev Advances to Pre-Quarterfinals in World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers
