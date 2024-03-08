Check Out the Latest List of Recalls for Frozen Dumplings, Eye Ointment, Gun Safes, and More

At least a dozen major recalls have been announced in the last six weeks.

Product recalls are becoming more common in the U.S.: The number of recalled products reached a five-year high last year, according to a recent report, with around 3,300 recalls reported across the automotive, consumer product, food and drink, medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

Companies generally issue voluntary recalls after they learn that a batch of products has been contaminated or poses a safety risk. For consumers, it can be difficult to keep track of the various recalls issued on popular products — and determine whether any items you bought are affected.

The list below rounds up some of the biggest recalls affecting the public right now.

Ground cinnamon

The Food and Drug Administration warned on Wednesday about elevated lead levels in six ground cinnamon products. The list includes La Fiesta, from La Superior SuperMercados; Marcum, from Save A Lot; MK, from SF Supermarket; Swad, from Patel Brothers; Supreme Tradition, from Dollar Tree & Family Dollar; and Eli Chilar, from La Joya Morelense. A Dollar Tree spokesperson said the company had removed Supreme Tradition cinnamon from its stores.

An FDA spokesperson said there was no known link to a recall of lead-tainted cinnamon applesauce pouches last year.

Trader Joe's soup dumplings

A California manufacturer is recalling nearly 62,000 pounds of frozen chicken soup dumplings sold at Trader Joe's stores after consumers reported finding hard plastic in the food. The U.S. Agriculture Department said Saturday that the dumplinags may have been contaminated with plastic from a permanent marker pen. No illnesses have been reported.

“We voluntarily take action quickly, aggressively investigating potential problems and removing the product from sale if there is any doubt about its safety or quality,” a Trader Joe's spokesperson told NBC News.

Cinnamon applesauce pouches

As of Feb. 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had received 468 reports of elevated blood lead levels linked to cinnamon applesauce pouches, including 111 confirmed cases. The source of the lead contamination is likely cinnamon from a processor in Ecuador, according to the FDA. The agency said on Feb. 29 that the cinnamon contained lead chromate, a pigment illegally added to spices to increase their weight or enhance their color.

Three brands have recalled the children's snack: Wanabana pulled its Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches from shelves in October, while Weis and the supermarket brand Schnucks followed suit in November.

Jeep Grand Cherokees

Chrysler is recalling more than 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of potentially faulty steering components. Affected models include 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee LS and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokees.

In a letter dated Feb. 24 on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, Chrysler said the steering knuckles and part of the upper control arms — which are supposed to attach together — may in fact separate, which could cause the vehicles to lose control.

Chrysler said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the affected models.

Eye ointments

Four types of eye ointment were recalled on Feb. 26 due to concerns that they were manufactured in an unsanitary facility. The products — Equate Lubricant Eye Ointment, Equate Stye Lubricant Eye Ointment, CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment and AACE Pharmaceuticals' Lubricant PM Ointment — were sold nationwide in some Walmart and CVS stores. They have expiration dates ranging from February 2024 to September 2025.

Brassica Pharma Pvt. Ltd., the manufacturer, said in a statement that the potential contamination could lead to eye infections, though no such issues had been reported as of Feb. 16.

The recall is separate from a cluster of bacterial infections linked to contaminated eyedrops, which led to the recall of two brands — EzriCare Artificial Tears and Delsam Pharma's Artificial Tears — last year. The FDA has also warned people not to use 28 additional eyedrop products after investigators found unsanitary conditions in a facility where the drops were manufactured.

Certain Volkswagen Group models

Volkswagen Group, which makes Volkswagen and Audi vehicles, among others, recalled approximately 261,000 vehicles over potentially faulty fuel tank suction pumps. A host of models are affected, including some Audi A3, VW Jetta and VW Golf vehicles with model years between 2015 and 2020.

Volkswagen warned last month that due to issues with a suction jet pump seal, “fuel may flow into a separate evaporative (EVAP) emissions system and possibly leak out of the charcoal canister.” A fuel leak can increase fire risks and potentially damage a vehicle or harm its occupants.

Queso fresco and cotija cheese

The FDA is warning people not to eat dairy products including queso fresco and cotija cheese that were manufactured by Rizo López Foods, a food supplier in Modesto, California. The CDC has linked 26 listeria infections to the products, with cases reported from June 2014 to December 2023. The agencies reopened an investigation in January after new illnesses were reported and a cotija cheese sample tested positive for listeria.

Listeria bacteria can cause serious illness; of the people who got infections, 23 were hospitalized and two died.

To date, more than 115 products made by Rizo López Foods or that contain the manufacturer's dairy products have been recalled, including taco kits, wraps and meals sold at stores like Albertsons, Costco and Safeway. Most recently, Rico Brand recalled its ready-to-eat enchiladas made with queso fresco on Feb. 22.