back to top
Search
SportsFormer batsman demands overhaul of Pakistan team after failure at T20 World...
SportsT20 World Cup

Former batsman demands overhaul of Pakistan team after failure at T20 World Cup

By: Northlines

Date:

Former Pakistan Opener Demands Changes to Team After Early World Cup Exit

Pakistan's disastrous campaign at the ongoing concluded even before the Super 12 stage following defeats to USA and India, resulting in their earliest exit from the tournament in years. This has led to renewed calls for changes to the national team set-up.

One of the most vocal critics of the current team has been former opener Ahmed Shehzad, who believes it is time for significant personnel changes. In a recent interview, Shehzad demanded the removal of five senior players – captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, opener Fakhar Zaman and pacer Haris Rauf.

He cited that the group consisting of these experienced players have not delivered desired results despite getting ample opportunities over the past five years. Shehzad pointed out instances from recent matches where some players appeared more focused on personal milestones rather than pacing the innings as per the team's needs.

The out-of-favor batsman also took aim at recent decisions made by the Pakistan Board. This included reinstating Babar Azam as captain as well as appointing a former player as the new chief selector. Shehzad said these moves compounded the issues facing the national team.

He stressed on the need for wholesale changes to give other talented cricketers a chance. According to Shehzad, retaining the same core group will only enable complacency and within the dressing room to continue hampering the team's progress.

With Pakistan's early exit from the World Cup, the criticism is likely to grow in the coming days. It remains to be seen if the cricket board considers making any significant alterations to revive the team's struggling fortunes.

Previous article
18-year old Divya Deshmukh Claims World Junior Chess Championship Title Without A single Defeat
Next article
Tata Communications Leadership in Global Sports Broadcasting Augmented through Strategic World Athletics Partnership
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

18-year old Divya Deshmukh Claims World Junior Chess Championship Title Without A single Defeat

Northlines Northlines -
India's chess prowess on the global stage was again...

Argentina Coach Pins Hopes on Alvarez and Martinez Ahead of Copa America

Northlines Northlines -
Buenos Aires: The Argentina national football team is gearing...

India look to consolidate top spot and end group stage on high against Canada

Northlines Northlines -
India look to solidify top spot against Canada With the...

Shakib Al Hasan fires back at critics with match-winning 64 for Bangladesh

Northlines Northlines -
Shakib Al Hasan fires back after criticism, powers Bangladesh...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K

Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh...

The Powerful yet Practical Alienware m16 R2 Gaming Laptop Reviewed