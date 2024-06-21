back to top
Foreign college graduates should ‘automatically’ get green cards, says Trump

Jun 21: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that people who graduate from college in the United States should “automatically” get a green card to be able to stay in the country.

“You graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a green card to be able to stay in this country and that includes junior colleges too,” Trump said on the All-In podcast hosted by tech investors.

A green card, also known as a permanent resident card, allows individuals to live and work permanently in the United States and is a path to citizenship.

Trump, who made a hardline stance on immigration a centerpiece of his administration and has vowed a wide-ranging crackdown if reelected, has lambasted President Joe Biden's efforts to curb the record number of migrants crossing into the US illegally.

“Anybody graduates from a college you go in there for two years or four years if you graduate or you get a doctorate degree from a college you should be able to stay in this country,” Trump said.

It was not clear if Trump was referring to all foreigners, including those who came to the United States illegally or overstayed their visas, or only those people on student visas.

US lawmakers from both parties in the past have proposed legislation that would make it easier for certain college graduates to remain in the country.

