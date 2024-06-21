Jammu and Kashmir Administration empowering youth with skills for Viksit Bharat: LG Manoj Sinha

New Delhi, Jun 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration is empowering the youth of the UT with skills for Viksit Bharat, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said while speaking at the ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' programme in Srinagar addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first visit to the Valley after becoming the Prime Minister for the third time.

Addressing the gathering, Lt Governor Sinha said, “Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the J&K Administration is empowering youth with skills for Viksit Bharat.”

“Today higher educational institutions and government agencies are providing them with necessary resources, opportunities and support to realise their full potential and contribute to nation-building,” LG Sinha said.

“Grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gracing the inaugural ceremony of ‘Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' and dedicating a host of projects in critical sectors like water, roadways, health and agriculture,” he said.

The LG said that in pursuit of building a bright and empowered future for the young generation, the J&K Administration had undertaken a series of ambitious initiatives focused on skill development, innovation, research and providing them all the necessary support to build start-ups.



“In the past 4 years, multifaceted strategies have led to notable advancements in youth entrepreneurship. More than 40,000 youth have been employed in the government service over the past 4 years,” LG Sinha said.

“We are working with dedication to unlock the potential of our youth so that they can contribute towards inclusive growth and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir,” the LG said.



