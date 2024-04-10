Search
Florida woman sentenced to prison for stealing and selling items belonging to...
International

Florida woman sentenced to prison for stealing and selling items belonging to US President's daughter

By: Northlines

Date:

A court in Manhattan has sentenced Aimee Harris from Florida to one month in prison and three months of home confinement for stealing and selling personal items belonging to Ashley Biden, daughter of US President Joe Biden. Harris had found various things including a digital storage card, books, clothing and luggage that belonged to Biden's daughter at a friend's home in Delray Beach, Florida in 2020. She then sold some of these items to Project Veritas, a right-leaning media organization, for $20,000.

Judge Laura Taylor Swain described Harris' actions as “despicable” while sentencing her. Harris tearfully apologized in the court, saying she “wanted to damage” President Biden and made a wrong decision in an attempt to profit from the stolen items. She expressed regret over publicizing Biden's daughter's private life and apologized directly to her. Assistant US Attorney Robert Sobelman argued that a prison sentence was needed given Harris' repeated failure to appear in court for previous sentencing dates.

Harris now must surrender herself to serve one month in prison starting next month. As one of the stolen items contained Ashley Biden's personal diary, this case attracted nationwide attention. Going forward, Harris faces three months of home confinement as well.

