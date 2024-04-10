Search
InternationalDiaspora Body Calls for Urgent Action to Stem Rising Deaths of Indian...
International

Diaspora Body Calls for Urgent Action to Stem Rising Deaths of Indian Students in US

By: Northlines

Date:

The lives of thousands of Indian students pursuing higher in the United States may be at risk, as reports indicate a disturbing rise in tragic deaths among the community in recent months. In response, a leading diaspora organization has called for immediate action from authorities to investigate these incidents and boost safety measures.

According to data collected by the Foundation for and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), at least half a dozen Indian or Indian-origin youth have lost their lives under suspicious circumstances since the start of 2024. Ranging from mysterious shootings and accidents to alleged hate crimes and mental health-related suicide, the spate of unfortunate incidents has sparked serious safety concerns.

FIIDS has wisely recommended a cooperation between various stakeholders, including the US and Indian governments, educational institutions, and student groups, to address this worrying trend. Suggested steps involve conducting thorough investigations into suspected foul play, enhancing security education and protocols on campuses, as well as boosting mental health support systems for students coping with the stress of life abroad.

As one of the largest overseas student communities in the US, contributing billions annually to the , protecting Indians pursuing education should be a top priority. Any signs of targeted hate or lack of support infrastructure could severely damage the confidence of aspiring young minds and impact international enrollment numbers over time. With so many dreams and lives at stake, we hope authorities recognize the graveness of the situation and waste no time in taking appropriate preventive measures.

Previous article
Whistleblower flags manufacturing defects in Boeing Dreamliner jets, sparking FAA investigation
Next article
Florida woman sentenced to prison for stealing and selling items belonging to US President’s daughter
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Florida woman sentenced to prison for stealing and selling items belonging to US President’s daughter

Northlines Northlines -
A court in Manhattan has sentenced Aimee Harris from...

Whistleblower flags manufacturing defects in Boeing Dreamliner jets, sparking FAA investigation

Northlines Northlines -
The aviation industry is abuzz with news of a...

Another Indian Student Found Dead in Ohio, 11th such tragic case involving an international learner this year

Northlines Northlines -
In a deeply unfortunate turn of events, officials have...

Prince Harry Asks Meghan to Join Him in the UK to Rebuild family Ties

Northlines Northlines -
Harry Hopes to Heal Rift with UK Family Visit,...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Florida woman sentenced to prison for stealing and selling items belonging...

Whistleblower flags manufacturing defects in Boeing Dreamliner jets, sparking FAA investigation

Apple’s local iPhone production in India crosses $14 billion; 1 in...