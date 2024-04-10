Diaspora Body Calls for Urgent Action to Stem Rising Deaths of Indian Students in US

The lives of thousands of Indian students pursuing higher education in the United States may be at risk, as reports indicate a disturbing rise in tragic deaths among the community in recent months. In response, a leading diaspora organization has called for immediate action from authorities to investigate these incidents and boost safety measures.

According to data collected by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), at least half a dozen Indian or Indian-origin youth have lost their lives under suspicious circumstances since the start of 2024. Ranging from mysterious shootings and accidents to alleged hate crimes and mental health-related suicide, the spate of unfortunate incidents has sparked serious safety concerns.

FIIDS has wisely recommended a cooperation between various stakeholders, including the US and Indian governments, educational institutions, and student groups, to address this worrying trend. Suggested steps involve conducting thorough investigations into suspected foul play, enhancing security education and protocols on campuses, as well as boosting mental health support systems for international students coping with the stress of life abroad.

As one of the largest overseas student communities in the US, contributing billions annually to the economy, protecting Indians pursuing education should be a top priority. Any signs of targeted hate or lack of support infrastructure could severely damage the confidence of aspiring young minds and impact international enrollment numbers over time. With so many dreams and lives at stake, we hope authorities recognize the graveness of the situation and waste no time in taking appropriate preventive measures.