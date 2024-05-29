Fire engulfs forest areas of Kathua, Rajouri

Jammu Tawi, May 28: The forest areas in Kathua and Rajouri districts have been engulfed by fire, causing significant damage to forest wealth, officials on Tuesday said.

The officials said the fire started in Dhara Dogano area of Basholi belt in Kathua district and soon spread to nearby regions.

The forest department officials and local residents launched an operation to extinguish the flames, successfully bringing the fire under control after several hours today, they said.

The officials said that a fire broke out in Sawni Sassalkote area in Rajouri district and spread to adjacent areas due to strong winds. The forest department and Forest Protection Force have initiated a large-scale firefighting operation, which is still ongoing as efforts continue to control the blaze.

The officials said that some areas in Rajouri have been experiencing forest fires for the past three days, with continuous efforts being made to contain them. Despite the severity of the fires, no human casualties have been reported.

According to the fire service department, there are currently 10 to 13 fire incidents occurring daily, attributed to the rising temperatures.