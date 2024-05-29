back to top
49 ASIs promoted as SI in JK Police

By: Northlines

Srinagar, May 28: and Police on Tuesday promoted 49 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of the executive cadre to the rank of Sub-Inspectors (SI).

A Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) under the Chairmanship of the Director General of Police, J&K, R.R Swain ordered the promotion of these officers to the next rank, a Police statement said.

After a thorough evaluation of the service records and merits of the eligible officers, 49 ASIs of the J&K executive cadre were promoted to the rank of SI.

Swain has congratulated all the promoted officers and their families.

The DGP, J&K has expressed his confidence that this elevation would bring a new positive energy among the promoted officers and they will continue to work with more zeal and zest to achieve the organizational goals.

“Wishing good luck for the future assignments, the DGP emphasized upon the promoted officers to continue their good work and strive for excellence while serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, the statement added.

