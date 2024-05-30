FIR filed against Mehbooba, PDP workers for violating poll code

Srinagar: The case pertains to Mufti's protest in the Bijbehara area, opposing the detention of her party workers, on Saturday when polling was underway for the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency.



Dismissing the FIR, the PDP termed the police's action — the arrest of PDP workers the night before polling and cordon and search operations in PDP's “strongholds” on the day of voting — as an attempt to intimidate party workers and ensure low voter turnout in the region. The party described these actions as a tacit attempt to rig the elections.

In the FIR, the police stated that on May 25, a huge number of PDP workers, led by Mehbooba Mufti, assembled in Bijbehara town and raised slogans for releasing the PDP workers which amounted to the gross violation of the MCC. “The huge group of PDP workers also blocked the main road and staged a protest at the main spot at Bijbehara for more than one hour, which amounts to the violation of Section 144 of the CrPC, which was imposed in the Anatnang-Rajouri constituency as per an order issued by the district magistrate,” the FIR read further.



“The assembly of four or more persons was restricted at the time of the incident under the Section 144 of the CrPC as the model code of conduct is in effect till June 4. It is requested that necessary action may be initiated against Mehbooba Mufti and her party workers, who were identified by the police authority concerned for the violation of the above order,” the FIR quoted the assistant returning officer at Bijbehara.



In response to the FIR, Mehbooba Mufti wrote on X: “It's amusing to find that an FIR has been filed against me for apparently flouting the model code of conduct. This is the price that the PDP has paid for speaking truth to power.”



“Our protest was against the Government of India, which was in cahoots with the local administration for detaining hundreds of PDP polling agents and workers in the hours leading up to voting. The same administration went on to launch cordon and search operations in PDP's traditionally stronghold areas to terrorise our voters and prevent them from exercising their right to vote…Ulta chor kotwal ko daante,” Mufti's post further read.

Addressing a press conference, former CM's daughter and PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleged the arrest of PDP workers and the alleged cordon and search operations had led to low polling percentage.



“If a former CM is hitting the streets on the polling day, asking why her workers are detained, is that anti-national? Twelve hours before polling, you pick up our boys, isn't that a violation of the model code of conduct?” she asked.



Iltija said she would not allow anyone to play with democracy in Kashmir. “Mehbooba Mufti did not raise any slogan, but only sought the release of her party workers. Instead the move to detain PDP workers was an attempt to rig the polls tacitly,” she added.



