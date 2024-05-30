Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Chandigarh, May 30: BKU Ekta Sidhpur leader Kulwinder Singh Machiana was on Thursday placed under house arrest ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hoshiarpur rally.



Farmers in Hoshiarpur have been provided Dasuya road and one on the highway where they can hold their protests.

Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections at Hoshiarpur in Punjab at 11 am.



At the culmination of his election campaign, Prime Minister Modi will visit Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1. In Kanyakumari, he will visit the Rock Memorial and perform meditation at the same place where Swami Vivekananda meditated. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address two public meetings Punjab.

He would address public meetings in Anandpur Sahib at 2:30 p.m. and another in Ludhiana at 3:45 pm.