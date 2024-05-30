back to top
Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

By: Northlines

Date:

Chandigarh, May 30: BKU Ekta Sidhpur leader Kulwinder Singh Machiana was on Thursday placed under house arrest ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hoshiarpur rally.

Farmers in Hoshiarpur have been provided Dasuya road and one on the highway where they can hold their protests.

Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing at Hoshiarpur in at 11 am.

At the culmination of his election campaign, Prime Minister Modi will visit Kanyakumari from May 30 to June 1. In Kanyakumari, he will visit the Rock Memorial and perform meditation at the same place where Swami Vivekananda meditated. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will address two public meetings Punjab.

He would address public meetings in Anandpur Sahib at 2:30 p.m. and another in Ludhiana at 3:45 pm.

PM Modi calls Himachal his home but deserted it during rain disaster: Priyanka Gandhi
FIR filed against Mehbooba, PDP workers for violating poll code
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

