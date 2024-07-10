back to top
    Finance Commission Announces Advisory Council of Leading Experts

    Commission Announces Advisory Council to Guide Policy Actions

    In a move aimed at garnering expert inputs to help shape fiscal policy decisions, the 16th Finance Commission has formed a 5-member advisory body. The panel, headed by the Director General of NCAER Poonam Gupta, includes top economists from leading consulting firms and banks.

    The advisory council will play an important role in advising the Finance Commission on its mandated tasks and developing a comprehensive understanding of complex issues around government spending and taxation. Members bring deep experience in macroeconomic analysis and will assist the Commission in researching diverse best practices from within and overseas.

    In addition to providing guidance on the Commission's terms of reference, the advisory group will monitor projects and help broaden the scope of discussions. Reports and papers developed with their inputs are expected to give the Commission a nuanced perspective on crafting recommendations that balance different stakeholder needs.

    The advisory council includes DK Srivastava from EY, Neelkanth Mishra of Axis Bank and UIDAI, Pranjul Bhandari from HSBC and Rahul Bajoria of Bank of America. Together, they will lend valuable insights to help the 16th Finance Commission effectively carry out its vital function of fiscal devolution between the Centre and states.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

