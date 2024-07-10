back to top
Search
    InternationalABC Anchor Sparks Debate with Remark on Biden's Political Viability
    International

    ABC Anchor Sparks Debate with Remark on Biden’s Political Viability

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    While addressing questions from passersby in New York recently, long-time ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos expressed doubts about President Joe Biden seeking re-election in 2024. According to eyewitness reports, when asked by one onlooker if Biden should step down from office, Stephanopoulos paused thoughtfully before replying “I don't think he can serve four more years.”

    Stephanopoulos' assessment comes just days after conducting a widely discussed interview with Biden following the President's debate performance against Donald Trump in the midterm elections. During their discussion, concerns were raised regarding Biden's and mental acuity, with the president asserting that mistakes were simply an “off day” rather than symptoms of decline.

    Since that interview, more have voiced uncertainties about Biden's fitness for another White House term. While not stating his personal views are ABC policy, the network acknowledged Stephanopoulos spoke as an individual citizen expressing a viewpoint, not on their behalf. The anchor has since expressed regret over his blunt remark.

    With ongoing debates around Biden's leadership, Stephanopoulos' off-the-cuff prediction has reignited questions about the direction of the Democratic party and who may emerge as its standard bearer in the next vote. As a high-profile journalist and past presidential advisor, his opinion carries weight even if informally stated. Only time will tell how events continue to unfold.

    Previous article
    Finance Commission Announces Advisory Council of Leading Experts
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    United jet loses wheel after LA takeoff but lands safely in Denver

    Northlines Northlines -
    A United Airlines Boeing 757 jet lost one of...

    Biden Struggles Mightily in First Debate Against Resurgent Trump

    Northlines Northlines -
    President Biden faced intense scrutiny in his debate against...

    Stronger Ties Between Our Nations Will Greatly Benefit Our People: PM Modi In Moscow

    Northlines Northlines -
    MOSCOW, July 8: In his first trip since the...

    Study finds first annual period tops 1.5°C threshold raising climate emergency alarms

    Northlines Northlines -
    According to a new study by the European Union's...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Finance Commission Announces Advisory Council of Leading Experts

    Financial Inclusion Index Shows Widening Access to Banking, Insurance Across India

    Lionel Messi nets century as Argentina qualify for Copa America 2024...