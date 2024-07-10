ABC Anchor Sparks Debate with Remark on Biden’s Political Viability

While addressing questions from passersby in New York recently, long-time ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos expressed doubts about President Joe Biden seeking re-election in 2024. According to eyewitness reports, when asked by one onlooker if Biden should step down from office, Stephanopoulos paused thoughtfully before replying “I don't think he can serve four more years.”

Stephanopoulos' assessment comes just days after conducting a widely discussed interview with Biden following the President's debate performance against Donald Trump in the midterm elections. During their discussion, concerns were raised regarding Biden's health and mental acuity, with the president asserting that mistakes were simply an “off day” rather than symptoms of decline.

Since that interview, more have voiced uncertainties about Biden's fitness for another White House term. While not stating his personal views are ABC policy, the network acknowledged Stephanopoulos spoke as an individual citizen expressing a viewpoint, not on their behalf. The anchor has since expressed regret over his blunt remark.

With ongoing debates around Biden's leadership, Stephanopoulos' off-the-cuff prediction has reignited questions about the direction of the Democratic party and who may emerge as its standard bearer in the next national vote. As a high-profile journalist and past presidential advisor, his opinion carries weight even if informally stated. Only time will tell how events continue to unfold.