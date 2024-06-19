back to top
Federer’s Final Days Doc a Moving Tribute to His Legacy and Bond with Nadal

A Love To Great Rivals: Federer's Final Days Documentary a Moving Farewell

The recently released Amazon Prime Video documentary ‘Federer: Twelve Final Days' offers a compelling look at tennis legend Roger Federer's retirement journey and long-standing rivalry with Rafael Nadal. spanning over a decade. Directed by Asif Kapadia and Joe Sabia, the film provides an emotional glimpse into Federer's final competitive outing through exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

While most retirement documentaries focus primarily on the athletes themselves, ‘Twelve Final Days' stands out by also shining a light on Federer's relationship with Nadal. Regarded as one of sport's greatest rivalries, the two legends share a bond that goes deeper than just on-court competitors. In what becomes the film's most poignant moment, Federer and Nadal are seen overcome with emotion as they sit together after playing their final match, a subtle gesture signaling the profound respect and affection between them.

delivered in a straightforward yet moving manner over its 100 minute run-time. Featuring interviews from Federer and those close to him, it effectively conveys the bittersweet emotions surrounding accepting when it's time to say goodbye to a storied career. Though low on dramatics, the documentary succeeds in its goal of paying heartfelt tribute to not only Federer but the special rivalry he shared with Nadal. For any fans of the sport, ‘Twelve Final Days' offers a tear-jerking farewell celebration of one of tennis' all-time greats.

Benefits of Jumping, Hopping and Strength Training for Athletes and General Fitness
